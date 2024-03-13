Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It was a packed house at the City Office in Chancellor as residents filed in for the regular meeting on Monday, March 11. President Shelly Paetow and Trustee Darol Hostetler were in attendance along with Finance Officer Linda Hunnel. Trustee Bailey Ludens was absent, but has comments at the end…
Latest News
- Congratulations Class B State Champions: Centerville Tornadoes
- Cougars head back to Class B Championships
- SB201 passes, but we are still a people divided
- Setting the record straight
- St. Patty’s Day Show Kicks Off 23rd Season at Gayville Hall
- Four Docs, two wars, one common bond
- Read Across America celebrated across Turner County
- Marion City Council
- Chancellor faces petitions, recalls, and resignations
- “The Living Last Supper” coming to a church near you