Chancellor faces petitions, recalls, and resignations

Mar 13, 2024 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It was a packed house at the City Office in Chancellor as residents filed in for the regular meeting on Monday, March 11. President Shelly Paetow and Trustee Darol Hostetler were in attendance along with Finance Officer Linda Hunnel. Trustee Bailey Ludens was absent, but has comments at the end…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register