Chancellor Fire Department purchases new truck

By | Posted January 6th, 2022 |

Chancellor Fire Department recently added a vehicle to their fleet. A 2016 Ford F350 with 1600 miles was purchased from an Illinois station earlier this month.

Chancellor Fire Department Chief Jeb Ford said that the new vehicle will be used for hazard response/medical response. Currently, Ford said he is working with a township north of Chancellor to be able to park in that area. Ford said it would make sense for Chancellor Fire since several of their members live near that northern township and they provide services to that area. 

The money for the new truck was diverted from funds the department had been saving to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs). These are used to protect firefighters against oxygen deficiency, dust, gases, and vapors.

“We save money every year for that, but thanks to a grant in Turner County that will provide for new SCBAs, we could purchase the truck,” said Ford.

Chancellor Fire Department continues to raise funds for their volunteer fire department throughout the year. One ongoing fundraiser is the Chase the Joker that will start up again on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Chancellor Bar. More information can be found about the fundraiser on the Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Comments are closed.

  • That’s a wrap!

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    2021 top stories in the books Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor In this issue of your favorite hometown newspaper, we […]

    A look back on COVID -19 and approved vaccines

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In early January of 2020, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first […]

    Flu season is here

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older (including pregnant people). A […]

    Social media trends boom in 2022

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer When visiting the App Store or Google Play and searching “social media,” there are hundreds of […]

    New selection of traveling large print at the Parker Public Library

    January 6th, 2022
    by

    The Parker Public Library has received a new set of adult large print books from the traveling circuit.   The […]

  • Pheasant Family fun day held

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Pheasant Family fun day, a school tradition that has become an essential part of the students […]

    Sheriff’s Office continues to create transparency in the local communities

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Trust and transparency in the workplace and the community have become more popular with people who […]

    Let 2021 go

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For the first time in a while, New Year’s Eve may feel like a glimpse of […]

    Remembering your mental health during the holiday season

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer December is filled with holiday cheer, family gatherings, decorating for Christmas and reflecting on the things […]

    Operation Christmas shoebox

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Shoebox gifts go to the ends of the earth to children in some of the hardest […]

  • What’s Happening

    Tammy Benjamin

    51 Freeman Dec. 20 Tammy Benjamin, 51, of Freeman passed away on Dec. 20th at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. […]

    Parker seventh at loaded MCM tourney

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker wrestling team faced off against several of the states top teams last weekend in […]

    Travnicek sizzles nets as rally falls short

    By Shane Merrill | Sports Parker nearly pulled off an improbable comeback last Friday afternoon in Beresford as the Pheasants […]