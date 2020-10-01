Change to save citizens money

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
A couple of weeks ago the city of Parker voted to accept a single city-wide garbage service beginning in January. Many had voiced their opinions at last month’s city council meeting, but in the end, it came down to cost and savings. Several had expressed their concern for wanting house-side service and that was not something RBS offered for the 480 households in town, except for the elderly or people not able to get their cans to the curb.
After the Monday, Sept. 14 meeting, the council awarded the low bid to RBS at an estimated rate of $13.60 per month for the first three years. Years four and five would cost $14 per month or $396,288, a difference of almost $185,000 over five years in savings to city residents and a massive $337,000 savings over five years between RBS and AOK’s house-side option.
City Finance Officer Adam Jans explained that the city chose the low bid to help not only the residents save a substantial amount of money but to decrease the number of heavy garbage trucks on the city streets.

