Chase leads to arrest

Posted 18 hours ago

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

According to Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke, on Wednesday evening, May 26, Turner County Deputies responded to a call at Get N’ Go in Parker for an assault and abduction attempt. Upon making contact with the suspected vehicle, the driver of the gray Jeep Grand Cherokee fled the scene, proceeding east on 4th Street at a high rate of speed, but not before the female was able to exit the vehicle. 

Deputies were able to get a positive identification on the license plate and began to pursue the vehicle. The driver continued south on SD Hwy 19 to 278th Street, reaching speeds of 100 mph, before turning east. The Jeep continued on 278th Street until it reached SD Hwy 44 just west of Lennox. There, Lincoln County Deputies were able to successfully deploy tire spikes. 

The driver continued east and at the intersection of 276th Street and 470th Avenue, spikes were again deployed, causing further damage to the suspect’s vehicle. The driver continued, traveling east on 276th Street, crossing over I-29, turning north on 472nd Ave., towards Sioux Falls.

The vehicle continued onto Western Ave. where another set of spike strips had been deployed by the SD Highway Patrol. 

The Jeep eventually came to a stop near 26th Street and Western Avenue where the driver attempted to flee on foot. 

The suspect was captured and taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. 

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Sioux Falls Police Department all assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the suspect. 

Due to the age of the suspect, their name is being withheld. 

