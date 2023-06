Cherrybean Coffee Co. under new ownership

Monique R. Hurtado |¬†Staff writer Cherrybean Coffee Co, has faithfully served the Marion community and beyond for the last seven years. Last month, the torch was passed to Robert Bauerle, Scott Luke, and Loren Johnson to continue the Cherrybean Coffee Co. legacy. When the news broke that Cherrybean Coffee Co. was on the hunt for…