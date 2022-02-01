Chief Ford mourned in Turner County

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Friends and family remembered the man who “bridged a gap for brotherhood and unity” who died Sunday in a single-vehicle automobile accident in Hutchison County. The Chancellor Fire Department mourned the loss of the 52-year fire chief Jeb Ford. 

Parker Fire Chief Max Masters said he was always working and thinking about improving his fire department and the relationships they had with their mutual aid partners. Jeb was always joking around, which helped relieve tension in intense scenes. 

Hurley Fire Chief Brad Georgeson noted he remembers Ford as easy-going, sharing a laugh when he could, and never hesitant to ask questions and help. “Pretty good guy all around”, commented Georgeson. 

Joining the Chancellor’s department in 2000, Ford worked his way up to fire chief, sharing his passion for the service. Ford also volunteered his time to be a driver for the Parker Ambulance. 

Ford graduated from Lemmon High School in 1983 and started his military career in the Army National Guard shortly after. He retired from his active military duties in 1995. 

He started his career in 1995 as the former firefighter/EMT 814 at Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and left in 2015. Ford joined the Lennox Area Ambulance as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) from 2016-1017. Ford was part of the Parker Ambulance crew in 2017 and volunteered in 2019 at Thunder Valley Drag Way in Marion as a firefighter/EMT.

The Chancellor Fire crew noted it didn’t matter whether it was during the day or in the middle of the night. He was always ready to volunteer and lead at any fire call, motor vehicle accident, or medical call. They could always count on him. His experience helped new firefighters with his organizational skills and calmness in emergencies.  Turner County was fortunate to have him serve our communities.  He will be missed.

Comments are closed.

  • Future ambulance district back up for discussion

    6 hours ago
    by

    Melissa Schultz |Writer Roughly 10 months ago, City of Lennox administrator Nate Vander Plaats spoke with the Turner County commissioners […]

    Applauding our School Board Members

    6 hours ago
    by

    South Dakota School Board Recognition Week is the time to recognize the men and women who dedicate their time and […]

    School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of […]

    Parker students celebrated FCCLA week

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue […]

    Turner County Fatal Crash

    6 hours ago
    by

    What:    Two-Vehicle Crash Where:  Intersection of 269th Street and 446th Avenue. Three miles west of Monroe, S.D. When:   […]

  • Two People Extracted After Turner County Accident

    6 hours ago
    by

    Two individuals escaped with only minor injuries after an accident with a propane truck southeast of Freeman Saturday. According to […]

    PARKER PRIDE

    6 hours ago
    by

    Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services

    6 hours ago
    by

    The past few weeks’ staff from Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services have been attending basketball games in our community […]

    In case you missed it

    7 hours ago
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council meeting was held on Monday, February 7 at the City Office.  […]

    Goose vs. Gander

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A recent social media post surrounding a local junkyard operation raised legal questions. Why is it […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jeffery Bruce Almond

    67 Formerly from Hurley Feb. 16 Jeffrey Bruce Almond, 67 of Indianapolis,Indiana, formerly of Hurley S.D. passed away Feb 16, […]

    Sue Dannenbring Schlomer

    62 Parker Jan. 24 Sue Dannenbring Schlomer was born to Warren “Bud” and Donna (Merrill) Dannenbring on September 2, 1960. […]

    Parker 7th graders Champions at Parkston

     Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker seventh graders continued their fine season last weekend, taking first place in the Parkston […]