Chief Ford mourned in Turner County

Dawn Rye | Writer

Friends and family remembered the man who “bridged a gap for brotherhood and unity” who died Sunday in a single-vehicle automobile accident in Hutchison County. The Chancellor Fire Department mourned the loss of the 52-year fire chief Jeb Ford.

Parker Fire Chief Max Masters said he was always working and thinking about improving his fire department and the relationships they had with their mutual aid partners. Jeb was always joking around, which helped relieve tension in intense scenes.

Hurley Fire Chief Brad Georgeson noted he remembers Ford as easy-going, sharing a laugh when he could, and never hesitant to ask questions and help. “Pretty good guy all around”, commented Georgeson.

Joining the Chancellor’s department in 2000, Ford worked his way up to fire chief, sharing his passion for the service. Ford also volunteered his time to be a driver for the Parker Ambulance.

Ford graduated from Lemmon High School in 1983 and started his military career in the Army National Guard shortly after. He retired from his active military duties in 1995.

He started his career in 1995 as the former firefighter/EMT 814 at Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and left in 2015. Ford joined the Lennox Area Ambulance as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) from 2016-1017. Ford was part of the Parker Ambulance crew in 2017 and volunteered in 2019 at Thunder Valley Drag Way in Marion as a firefighter/EMT.

The Chancellor Fire crew noted it didn’t matter whether it was during the day or in the middle of the night. He was always ready to volunteer and lead at any fire call, motor vehicle accident, or medical call. They could always count on him. His experience helped new firefighters with his organizational skills and calmness in emergencies. Turner County was fortunate to have him serve our communities. He will be missed.