Chorus members rehearse for Centerville Touch of Christmas Program

Nov 20, 2024 | Home, News

Chorus members include (front row) Bethany Knutson, Sandy Voog, Sarah Morphew, Cynthia Marohl, Harper Fischer, Maren Fischer, Sandy Fahlberg, and Vonni Knutson; (back row) Leah Mattson, Josh Morphew, Dave Mattson, John Fahlberg, Josiah Knutson, Steve Leslie, Gary Ward, Steven Holmberg, Daniel Knutson, and Matt Hybertson.  (Not pictured: Dean Knutson, Julie Leslie, Dale Knutson, Lauren Petersen,…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here