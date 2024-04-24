Todd Neeley | DTN Reporter CHS Inc. and Cargill signed an agreement to purchase eight Cargill grain facilities in five states. CHS said it has signed an intent-to-purchase agreement with Cargill, to “continue optimizing its enterprise supply chain while providing market access and end-to-end value to owners.”Those Cargill elevators are located in Pipestone and Maynard,…
Latest News
- CHS to buy eight Cargill Grain Elevators, including Parker
- National Volunteer Week is April 21-27
- New Pastor at Parker First Baptist
- Logue retiring after 50 years on Main Street
- Spring Recital in Marion
- Marion Fireman’s Fun Night
- Red Cross had blood drive in Marion School
- Fourteen students participating in I-W All School Play
- Father-daughter dance raises more than $1,000 for music department
- Spring music concert held at Irene-Wakonda