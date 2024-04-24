CHS to buy eight Cargill Grain Elevators, including Parker

Todd Neeley | DTN Reporter CHS Inc. and Cargill signed an agreement to purchase eight Cargill grain facilities in five states. CHS said it has signed an intent-to-purchase agreement with Cargill, to “continue optimizing its enterprise supply chain while providing market access and end-to-end value to owners.”Those Cargill elevators are located in Pipestone and Maynard,…