City Council breezes through agenda

Donna Rumbuagh|Managing Editor

The Parker City Council met as scheduled on Monday, November 8th at 7 p.m. The meeting was attended by a handful of residents and lasted approximately a half hour. The meetings are held the first Monday after the first Tuesday of each month.

First order of business was to approve the use of the Parker Community Building for wrestling practice. Mayor Ron Nelson reminded them to keep it clean so it doesn’t smell like a locker room.

It sounds like the good times will keep rolling in Parker with the approval of 2022 Liquor Licenses. The list of businesses that will be providing spirits includes, Twisted Pines, Jones Food Center, T. J. Kerners, and Kelly’s.