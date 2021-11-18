City Council breezes through agenda

By | Posted November 18th, 2021 |

Donna Rumbuagh|Managing Editor

The Parker City Council met as scheduled on Monday, November 8th at 7 p.m.  The meeting was attended by a handful of residents and lasted approximately a half hour.  The meetings are held the first Monday after the first Tuesday of each month.  

First order of business was to approve the use of the Parker Community Building for wrestling practice.  Mayor Ron Nelson reminded them to keep it clean so it doesn’t smell like a locker room.  

It sounds like the good times will keep rolling in Parker with the approval of 2022 Liquor Licenses.  The list of businesses that will be providing spirits includes, Twisted Pines, Jones Food Center, T. J. Kerners, and Kelly’s.

Comments are closed.

  • A new calling for worship

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether families or individuals attend church on Wednesdays or Sundays, the call to worship is the […]

    Medical cannabis regulations discussed in Turner County

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer State-level marijuana liberalization policies have been evolving for the past five decades, yet the overall scientific […]

    Parker School District discuss PBIS program

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) is a school wide system that implements effective ways to […]

    Parker honor rolls

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    High School A Honor Roll Cole Abbott Mykenzie Amick Olivia Anderson Landon Beck Rachel Becker Brooke Berens Halle Berens Levi […]

    East River deer rifle season opens this weekend; hunters and motorists need to stay sharp

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Troy Schwans | Editor In the 1900’s hunting seasons established by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks […]

  • Parker School host Veteran’s Day program

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Veterans Day is a special day to remember the military men and women who have sacrificed their lives to provide […]

    Honoring our military service members

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Not only did the veterans protect the U.S. rights and freedom, but they also have provided […]

    Know the dangers of the gravel road

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Gravel roads are a fact of life for many rural Turner County drivers that present particular […]

    Ten bridges to be named in honor of military veterans in Turner County

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The countries fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories remain in the hearts […]

    Northwestern substation up and running

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Work is underway on an upgrade to NorthWestern Energy’s substation west of Parker and the project […]

  • What’s Happening

    Ralph Long

    90 Tuesday, Nov. 2 Hurley Ralph Roger Long was born on Feb. 8, 1931 to Balsor and Rose (Petersen) Long northwest […]

    Berens signs with Augustana Vikings

    Brooke Berens recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball for the Augustana Vikings. Berens made countless […]

    “Season of shivers”

    Tammy Chamley | Editor The Old Farmer’s Almanac; is it fact or fiction? For 230 years, the Almanac has prepared […]