Cleanup efforts continue after devastating flooding

Jul 3, 2024 | Home, News

The American Red Cross came to Parker on Friday, June 28 to assist Turner County residents affected by the flooding. They handed out cleaning kits to residents to assist them in household cleaning from flood related issues. The assistance from the Red Cross is greatly appreciated! (Photo/Submitted) American Red Cross delivers cleaning kits to Turner…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register