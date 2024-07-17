Clerk of Courts and Court Services are relocating

Jul 17, 2024 | Features, Home, News

The First Circuit Court will be relocating the Court Services department and the Clerk of Courts from the Turner County Courthouse due to issues with the building.  (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Loose bolts on the shoring posts, plaster crashing down on the floor above and a floor that ripples like ocean…

