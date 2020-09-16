Controlled burn extinguished

Honoring September 16th, 2020

by admin What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization September 16th, 2020

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

Garbage bidding top discussion at last week’s council meeting September 16th, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Only a handful of people were at last week’s regularly scheduled Parker City Council meeting. […]

Bid accepted September 16th, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Sept. 14, a Parker City Council member and Mayor Ron Nelson met at […]