Controlled burn extinguished

By | Posted September 16th, 2020 |

The Chancellor Fire Department received a 911 call Thursday, Sept. 10, to extinguish a controlled burn northwest of Chancellor. Firefighter Derek Seversen was on the scene watering down the flames in the road ditch. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

Comments are closed.

  • Honoring

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

    Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

    Garbage bidding top discussion at last week’s council meeting

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Only a handful of people were at last week’s regularly scheduled Parker City Council meeting. […]

    Bid accepted

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Sept. 14, a Parker City Council member and Mayor Ron Nelson met at […]

    Stout approved for manufactured home

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to allow Jesse […]

  • Pioneer Memorial donates hand sanitizers to local schools

    September 10th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Recently Anna Husman, CNP at the Parker Medical Clinic and Kecia Christensen, Pioneer Memorial Clinic Manager, […]

    Turner County Fair named finalist for Grinnel Mutual Fairground grant

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    Turner County Fair is one of 11 finalists in Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative. The Turner County Fairgrounds was chosen […]

    Davis Bridge to be redesigned and rebuilt

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting. Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the county received a […]

    Grant discussed by commissioners

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the county received a […]

    A ROYAL POSE

    September 9th, 2020
    by

    On Friday, Sept. 11, everyone is invited to the football field in Parker and cheer the Pheasants on to a […]

  • What’s Happening

    Eunice Duerksen

    88 Thursday, Sept. 10 Marion Eunice LaVonne Gunderson Otto Duerksen or “Euny” was born Oct. 30, 1931, on the family […]

    John “Jack” Christensen

    90 Wednesday, Sept. 9 Viborg John Kendall Christensen was born on March 21, 1930, near Viborg to Harry and Ernie […]

    Ruth Preheim

    104 Wednesday, Sept. 9 Freeman Ruth Esther Schamber was born on Jan. 30, 1916, in Mission Hill to Richard and […]