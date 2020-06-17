Cooling off

Youngsters of all ages were excited to get wet when the pool opened on Monday in Parker. (Photos/Dawn Rye)

On Monday, June 15 the Parker pool opened to the public. According to Pool Manager Jodi Friman, 46 kids were allowed into the pool. Friman said the pool will continue to allow up to 50 swimmers in at a time. She noted by next week they hope to be at 86 swimmers.

