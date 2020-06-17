Cooling off

By | Posted June 17th, 2020 |

Youngsters of all ages were excited to get wet when the pool opened on Monday in Parker. (Photos/Dawn Rye)

On Monday, June 15 the Parker pool opened to the public. According to Pool Manager Jodi Friman, 46 kids were allowed into the pool. Friman said the pool will continue to allow up to 50 swimmers in at a time. She noted by next week they hope to be at 86 swimmers.

  • What’s Happening

    Nikki Lavonne Anderson Rowenhorst

    74 Thursday, June 25 Parker Nikki is the daughter of Gladys Wilson Anderson, Robert Montondo and Wallace Anderson and was […]

    Waldo Jorgensen

    93 Friday, June 19 Hurley Waldo Jorgensen was born on Dec. 13, 1926, in Viborg. Waldo married Marilyn Myreholt on […]

    Harlan L. Olson

    92 Thursday, May 21 Sioux Falls Harlan Lee Olson was born on Sept. 15, 1928, near Parker to Harvey and […]