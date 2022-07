County Auditor Sheila Hagemann Retires

Renae Hansen | Writer Mick Miller, Mark Kaufman, Sheila Hagemann, Jared Hybertson The Turner County Courthouse said goodbye to one of its most familiar faces last week, with the retirement of County Auditor Sheila Hagemann. Sheila has been working at the courthouse for over 38 years, spending 31 of those years in the Auditor’s office. …