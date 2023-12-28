Crowd turns out to discuss Boondoggle for CO2

Dec 28, 2023 | Home, News

The panel who spoke about ‘the big government boondoggle for CO2’(photo/submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer A few months ago, the PUC denied Navigator and Summit Carbon Solutions permits to build and run CO2 pipelines in South Dakota. Many took this as a great victory and assumed the fight was over, however, the fight…

This content is for Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register