Deadline to renew expired licenses approaching

Julia Johnson | Staff Intern

This March, Governor Kristi Noem extended the deadline for renewing South Dakota licenses until Wednesday, Dec. 30.

According to the KOTA News website: “The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards or commercial driver’s licenses.”

As the deadline approaches quickly, here’s what people in Parker should know about their expired licenses:

The pandemic and the closure of many businesses has left many people in rural South Dakota scrambling to find their closest exam stations. The S.D. Department of Public Safety (DPS) also discourages people from going in-person, and writes on their website that people can go in by appointment only. To make an appointment, go to their official website to schedule it online or email them with: full name, date of birth or drivers license number and the driver exam station.

Exam stations open in Parker on the first Tuesday of each month, which has already passed, but Mitchell still has numerous renewal opportunities in-person renewal and Sioux Falls has some available opportunities towards the end of the month.

All of this said, some residents will still have to visit an in-person. These requirements are if, according to the S.D. DPS website: “You have not applied in person in the last 10 years. You wish to change your name. You wish to change your license class, CDL class or endorsements. You are required to take a driving test. You wear bioptic lenses. You have updated your status with USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.)”

Those who don’t want to go in-person — because of lack of in-person opportunities, ease of access or increased COVID-19 risks— can renew their licenses before the Wednesday, Dec. 30 deadline from home, thanks to online and mail-in opportunities.

To renew online, visit Renew2020SD.com, with access to the same documents that people would need to show in person. According to the S.D. DPS, this means that as residents: “You will need to provide your Driver License/ID card Number, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number in order for your information to be verified against our records. You will also need to upload or mail two documents to prove your residential/physical address. A vision statement is required if you are 65 or older.”

Regardless of how someone submitted their forms, they can check the status of renewal by emailing S.D. DPS at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling them at (605) 773-6883.

There are various other requirements on their website, so make sure to read that carefully before beginning a renewal form.