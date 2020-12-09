Deadline to renew expired licenses approaching

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Julia Johnson | Staff Intern

This March, Governor Kristi Noem extended the deadline for renewing South Dakota licenses until Wednesday, Dec. 30. 

According to the KOTA News website: “The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards or commercial driver’s licenses.”

As the deadline approaches quickly, here’s what people in Parker should know about their expired licenses: 

The pandemic and the closure of many businesses has left many people in rural South Dakota scrambling to find their closest exam stations. The S.D. Department of Public Safety (DPS) also discourages people from going in-person, and writes on their website that people can go in by appointment only. To make an appointment, go to their official website to schedule it online or email them with: full name, date of birth or drivers license number and the driver exam station. 

Exam stations open in Parker on the first Tuesday of each month, which has already passed, but Mitchell still has numerous renewal opportunities in-person renewal and Sioux Falls has some available opportunities towards the end of the month. 

All of this said, some residents will still have to visit an in-person. These requirements are if, according to the S.D. DPS website: “You have not applied in person in the last 10 years. You wish to change your name. You wish to change your license class, CDL class or endorsements. You are required to take a driving test. You wear bioptic lenses. You have updated your status with USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.)”

Those who don’t want to go in-person — because of lack of in-person opportunities, ease of access or increased COVID-19 risks—  can renew their licenses before the Wednesday, Dec. 30 deadline from home, thanks to online and mail-in opportunities. 

To renew online, visit Renew2020SD.com, with access to the same documents that people would need to show in person. According to the S.D. DPS, this means that as residents: “You will need to provide your Driver License/ID card Number, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number in order for your information to be verified against our records. You will also need to upload or mail two documents to prove your residential/physical address. A vision statement is required if you are 65 or older.”

Regardless of how someone submitted their forms, they can check the status of renewal by emailing S.D. DPS at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling them at (605) 773-6883. 

There are various other requirements on their website, so make sure to read that carefully before beginning a renewal form. 

Comments are closed.

  • Bringing Christmas cheer

    9 hours ago
    by

    On Monday, Dec. 14, members of Parker’s high school choir took time out of the day to bring a little […]

    Zoning board approves Norway Pork Operation, LLC conditional use permit

    9 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the […]

    And the winner is

    9 hours ago
    by

    On Friday, Dec. 11, after months of hunting for it, the Ace of Hearts was found. The fundraiser, started by […]

    Giving back

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The saying goes, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Many people give for various reasons […]

    “Elf on the Shelf’ brings Christmas spirit

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The holiday season brings family traditions and new memories that are created when the spirit of […]

  • LIGHTING UP THE TOWN

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Last Saturday, Dec. 5, Parker’s Main Street came alive with the help of local businesses and the Parker FFA.  The […]

    Lighting up the community

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the season for Christmas trees, lights, Santa Claus and gathering together with family. The annual […]

    Moving Turner County EMS departments into the future

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller and Dr. Denise Hanish, Medical Director […]

    Snow removal discussed

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Winter is coming and many parts of the state have already received snow. Since the 1800’s, […]

    A letter to Santa

    December 3rd, 2020
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Opal Elaine Mark

    75 Thursday, Dec. 10 Viborg Opal Elaine Mark was born on March 31, 1945 in Akron, Iowa to Otto and […]

    Fighting Cougar girls overpower Pheasants

    Shane Merrill | Writer In the early game of the night last Saturday, the Parker girls’ basketball team took the […]

    Parker boys roll in opener

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker Pheasants boys basketball team debuted their 2020-2021 season last Saturday night in Salem for […]