Eleven kids running for Irene’s Snow Prince and Princess

Nov 13, 2024 | Home, News

Riva Sharples | Writer There are eleven kids running in Irene’s Snow Prince and Princess contest. The contest is part of the upcoming Christmas in the Valley celebration in Irene, which takes place on December 7.Vote now for your favorite candidate! Votes cost “$1” each and can be deposited into the candidate’s can between now…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here