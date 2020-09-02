Fall cleanup scheduled

Dawn Rye | Writer

Residents who are participating in the “Fall Cleanup” event are encouraged to have all their items placed on the curb the night before their pick-up date.

Parker Street Superintendent Mike Jorgensen said the city council planned “Fall Cleanup Days” for Sept. 24-Sept. 26. He explained the city council moved the “spring clean up” to “fall clean up” because he has the crew more available to help remove the rubble.

For more information or questions, please call the City Finance Office at 297-4453.

