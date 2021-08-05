Farm Bureau Financial Services informs individuals on social security

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Social Security is part of the retirement plan that provides replacement income for qualified retirees and their families. Before applying for Social Security benefits, there are a few questions to ask. Would it be better to start receiving benefits early with a small monthly amount? Or wait for a large monthly payment over less time? The answer is personal and depends on several factors, such as your current and anticipated cash needs, health study, future financial needs and obligations to estimate your future Social Security benefit.

Farm Bureau Financial Services Regional Financial Consultant Wayne Smith said the first step is making sure someone takes their benefits at the proper time. Financial advisor educates their clients on the best time to receive retirement benefits and social security. He explained that if someone is healthy, they might want to wait till 70 years old to draw off social security, and it may vary for husband and wife. Social Security benefits can be obtained through the local social security office or online. 

Smith noted that if someone holds off till age 70, they could receive 20 percent more of your payments. For a healthy couple at the age of 67, it could mean a lot of money full term. 

Depends on someone’s birth year, full retirement is age 65 or 67. 

Smith said eligibility is determined by is based consecutive quarters and time worked. 

If some continue to work part-time, they are still able to receive social security benefits. The law states that someone can only earn up to $14,500 and essentially pay back some of their social security benefits if they exceed $14,500. 

When it comes to spousal benefits, if a spouse never worked, they would receive 50 percent of what their spouse receives. For example, if the wife predeceases the husband, the husband would receive more benefits. If both couples worked outside the home; the other will lose the benefit when one predecease. Smith explained that is where financial planning comes in. Not only did a spouse lose the income, but they also lose the ability to file taxes. If the couple was married for 15 years during a divorce, a spouse could claim the higher benefit of the two-income amounts. 

He said there are many different benefits that people don’t realize they have access to or overlook. Some of the benefits include surviving child benefits and losing a parent. A child would receive benefits until 18. The benefit is helped design to stabilize the family and social security death benefits don’t amount to much. They also help plan for children with special needs making sure the income doesn’t exceed to continue receiving benefits. Smith explained a lot of what he does is educate people when is the right time to receive those benefits and make the best decision possible long term. He encourages people to visit with a financial advisor before deciding to acquire social security benefits.

