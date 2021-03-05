Fate of the empty lots on Main Street

Julia Johnson | Staff Intern

The two empty lots on Main Street—symbolic of businesses gone by— have been claimed by the grass and weeds for the last couple of years.

According to the president of Parker Development Corporation (PDC), Curt Lukes, these lots are waiting for someone to take an interest in them.

The Southeastern Facilitation project that Lukes works with through the PDC helps people start their own businesses completely free of charge. They guide entrepreneurs into figuring out if a business idea will be feasible, and how much that idea would cost to build. “So that you don’t go and try starting a business that doesn’t survive,” said Lukes.

To encourage people to try and buy these lots, the city sells them for $1, as long as the person buying them has a plan and will invest in building a business there.

While normally these services would inspire a few community members to try and follow their passions, during this pandemic, many people were forced out of their jobs or out of work, causing small-town businesses to be hit hard— especially deterring people from investing in a new business. Small town shops like the ones that could be built on Main Street have a symbiotic relationship with their community; as the people hurt, so do the stores.

Lukes said that building a business takes risks, and they have to have someone that can invest, which is hard to have during the current unrest. He said he’s noticed that interest has gone down, but believes that after the pandemic is over, that entrepreneurs will quickly start to invest again.

“You’re going to see a lot of new businesses spurred up from this time,” said Lukes.

So although the fate of these two empty lots on Main Street is still unknown, who knows what they will grow into? Anyone with interest in the lots is asked to reach out to Lukes at 605.297.4851.

