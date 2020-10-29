With consistent light to moderate snowfall in the Midwest, Turner County received approximately four inches of snow from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 25.
On Monday, Oc. 26, Parker second graders Myles Prouty and Conner Schjodt enjoy gathering snow during the afternoon recess to build a snowman. (Photo/Dawn Rye)
First snow of the season
