Five girls running for Little Miss Cornstock

Jul 24, 2024 | Home, News

Riva Sharples | Writer Five young ladies are running for the title of Little Miss Cornstock this year. The girls, ages 4-7, will be recognized during this year’s Cornstock celebration in Wakonda, the day of fun and music in the Wakonda Park, on August 3. The winner will be crowned at 7 p.m. that day.The…

