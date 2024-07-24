Riva Sharples | Writer Five young ladies are running for the title of Little Miss Cornstock this year. The girls, ages 4-7, will be recognized during this year’s Cornstock celebration in Wakonda, the day of fun and music in the Wakonda Park, on August 3. The winner will be crowned at 7 p.m. that day.The…
Latest News
- Glenridge Golf Course observing 100th anniversary with three-day celebration
- Back-to-school preparations in motion for Parker Preschool
- Turner County Court Offices make the move
- Danish Days 2024
- Hot Hurley Nights ready to heat up the weekend
- Irene residents resurrect “Main Street Market”
- Five girls running for Little Miss Cornstock
- Marion streets to get some resurfacing
- Ardelle Schrag
- Bernice Hammerstrom