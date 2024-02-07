Flipping Flapjacks

The Marion Fire Department will be hosting their annual fundraiser pancake feed this Sunday from 8-1 (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Head over to the Marion Fire Hall on Sunday morning, February 10 and let the Marion Volunteer Firefighters cook you up a delicious breakfast!Starting at 8 a.m and going until 1 p.m. the…
