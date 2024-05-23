French foreign exchange student enjoyed her year in Irene-Wakonda

It was a dream for French student Valentine Grevin (right) to be a cheerleader during her year in Irene-Wakonda (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer Next year when she is back home in France, foreign exchange student Valentine Grevin, who spent the last year in Irene-Wakonda, says she will miss “everything about this place.” She will…