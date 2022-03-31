Future Farmers of America Week

Clayton Pankratz, Dylan Buseman, Carter Ross, Ashton Ross, Michael Even, Riley Pankratz and Braelyn Berens. Melissa Schultz | Writer During the week of March 21 through March 25, students at Parker Public School participated in a school-wide Future Farmers of America (FFA) week. Each day of the week students had a theme to follow. More…