Gentle Hands Massage is giving back

Katelyn Rickard and her husband Caleb (photo submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | writer Katelyn Rickard from Gentle Hands Massage Therapy, located in Parker and Viborg, is giving back to nurses, law enforcement officers, firefighters, all branches of the military, and EMTs who serve Turner County by offering them a discount of 10 percent off any…