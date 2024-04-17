Gov. Noem honors Centerville as Community of the Year

Jared Hybertson of the Centerville Development Corporation accepts the Community of the Year award from Governor Kristi Noem last week. (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) honored the hard work of communities and leaders during this year’s Governor’s Conference on Economic Development. Governor Kristi Noem announced Centerville as…