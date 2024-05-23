The school recently completed Phase I of the new building project. Now, under the direction of Superintendent Janelle Johnson, the school is set to move forward onto Phase II. School Board members include Shawna Fosheim, Jim Even, Matt Rand (VP), Ryan Wieman, Ransom Jones (President). (Photo/Submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Writer On Monday, May 13, members…
Latest News
- Groundbreaking held as plans move forward to replace the original Parker School
- Meet the Candidates of Turner County Commission-District 4
- Town of Chancellor recalls board member in rare election process
- Irene home a total loss after fire
- Viborg-Hurley School District celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement
- French foreign exchange student enjoyed her year in Irene-Wakonda
- Twenty-five I-W students graduate from Sixth Grade
- Meet the new Turner County Veterans Officer
- Jail cells removed the Turner County Courthouse to make room for evidence room
- Deborah Jo Pease