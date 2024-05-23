Groundbreaking held as plans move forward to replace the original Parker School

The school recently completed Phase I of the new building project. Now, under the direction of Superintendent Janelle Johnson, the school is set to move forward onto Phase II. School Board members include Shawna Fosheim, Jim Even, Matt Rand (VP), Ryan Wieman, Ransom Jones (President). (Photo/Submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Writer On Monday, May 13, members…