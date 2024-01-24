Kristen Wilke demonstrates how equine massage is done (photo/submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer As soon as, Kristen Wilke starts talking about horses, her face immediately lights up and she has a smile from ear to ear. Horses are her passion and it shows all over her face.Wilke grew up on a farm in Jerauld…
Latest News
- Marion school bond fails by narrow margin
- Turner County Court finds a temporary home in Salem
- Meet your commissioner, Jared Hybertson of Centerville
- Hands to Hide
- One-Act play public performance moved to January 29
- Centerville’s one-act play competing this week in Sioux Falls
- Code enforcement, pool, and more discussed at Wakonda town board meeting
- Marion FCCLA ready to hook you up for Valentines Day
- January 23 – Weekly Commissioners Meeting
- Ardis Mildred (Osthus) Johnson