Haunted School, Trunk or Treat events being planned in Irene

Riva Sharples | Writer The annual Haunted School, the Irene-Wakonda Music Department’s version of a Haunted House, will take place this year on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6:30 until 9 p.m.The event is a project of music students at Irene-Wakonda, explains I-W Music Director Stacy Kirschenman.“The students get to be creative creating the Haunted House,”…