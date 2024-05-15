Havey Hertel Jr.: Volunteer EMT/Fire

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor This week’s Know Your Neighbor is inspired by celebrating the 50th anniversary of EMS Week.Many people have stepped up to volunteer to answer the call when help is needed, and this edition of the paper is dedicated to thanking them for their time and sacrifice. This week, we introduce you…
Latest News
- Remembering Deputy Chad Mechels
- Meet the Candidates of Turner County Commission-District 2: Parker and Brothersfield Townships
- Welcoming Renae Hansen as TNE Managing Editor
- Fun Run/Walk shows support for Kobee Sherman
- Seventeen students graduate from Irene-Wakonda High School
- HONK!
- I-W Eagles recognized at Awards Night
- Kirschenman holds music contest for JH students
- Alice H. Sylliaasen
- Darrell Gayle Knudson