Holiday season brings package theft season

Dawn Rye | Writer

Buying online is not only convenient but opens up our homes to package theft. There is no denying that the holiday season brings a massive influx of deliveries and thereby a correlating increase in package theft.

However, thieves are getting clever about how they are doing it. It is a frustrating trend, and there are steps people can take if the items are stolen.

What to do if packages are stolen? First, contact the delivery carrier, FedEx, UPS, USPS and Amazon, where a customer can file a claim on their website to help their packages back.

Amazon covers most stolen packages through its “A-to-Z” Guarantee Protection. However, if someone has waited two or more business days for a response or the seller is uncooperative, customers can file a claim with Amazon and they will likely issue a refund. As of 2021, a devastating amount of 23 million Americans have had their packages stolen from their homes.

The next thing to do is contact the sender of the packages. Most larger companies will send a replacement following a report. Others may not send a replacement but might reimburse the customer for the cost of the items. Keep a record of the order number, tracking number and any other relevant information.

According to an NBC consumer report, there are several ways to keep packages more secure. Start with a package delivery box. Just as the name sounds, it is a big box placed on the front porch that holds delivered packages. Some other drawbacks prices start around $150, and they take up some space.

Another option is a battery-powered video doorbell that can monitor

entryways and alert someone when the package is delivered. It is easy to install, with no complex or intimidating wiring for around $100 or less. Consider the $100 Ring Video Doorbell home security camera. A $3 monthly subscription to a Ring Protect plan is required for package alerts.