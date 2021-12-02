Hometown Christmas

Travis Frieman spreads some Christmas cheer on the streets of Parker.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Families and individuals look forward to the hopes and happiness that the Christmas and winter holidays bring with small-town celebrations and family traditions. From hot cocoa with marshmallows to baking Christmas cookies with grandma, the hometown Christmas celebration brings smiles to all ages.  

The Parker Hometown Christmas celebration kicks off Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the craft and vendor fair with kids dance party from 3:30-5:30 and don’t forget cookies and cocoa with Santa from 4 – 5:30 p.m. 

Everyone is welcome to come to watch the annual “Parade of Lights” with floats lining up by Nelson’s Feed at 6 p.m., and the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. The route includes floats heading south on Main St. to the post office, then making their way down to the school and ending at the bus barns east of the school.  

For more information, contact Kelly Dunkelberger or show up during the lineup time for any business or residents wanting to participate in the “Parade of Lights.”

Parker Public Library to host Hometown Christmas event 

Once again, in conjunction with Parker’s Hometown Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Parker Public Library invites everyone to stop by the library.  The library will have extended hours from

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with Story Time at noon.  There will be a Make-A-Gingerbread House and Create a Nativity Sticker sheet for the kiddos and a variety of holiday Make and Take Christmas ornaments for ALL ages, adults included.  They will also have treats and holiday bookmarks for everyone.  The library is located at 290 N Main Ave.  

