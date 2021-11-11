Honoring our military service members

November 11th, 2021

Dawn Rye | Writer

Not only did the veterans protect the U.S. rights and freedom, but they also have provided services and aid to those in need. Veterans are the backbone of this country. Without them, there would be no “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness.”

They have served our nation by putting their lives on the line every day, in foreign countries, against enemies with little or no moral code or regard for human life. They willfully did this whether or not U.S. citizens appreciated their efforts. 

Many had to endure hunger, loss, pain, and desperation, but still, they fought with a purpose, willing to give the ultimate sacrifice. Though some are now old and frail, suffering from PTSD, or just trying to fit back into society, we celebrate them in order to acknowledge their service and display gratitude as much as possible.

Today, the military is more heavily engaged in humanitarian operations than ever before. In the past five years, military aircraft have airdropped food into remote villages, rescued victims and delivered medical teams to hundreds of disasters. 

Our future veterans are the kids who sit in our English classes, play varsity football, or possibly your best friend since the first grade. The few who decide to enlist hold an enormous responsibility to protect the American values, honor the traditions and uphold what it means to be an American soldier.

