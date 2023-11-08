I-W FCCLA hosts Truck or Treat, JH dance

The I-W Chapter of FCCLA hosted a rescheduled Truck or Treat event on Friday, Nov. 3. On Saturday, Nov. 4, they hosted a junior high dance. Both events were well attended and enjoyed by many. Here, attendees pose for a photo during the dance (photo/submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer The Irene-Wakonda FCCLA hosted a rescheduled…
