I-W FCCLA members attend Regions

Irene-Wakonda FCCLA members recently attended the Region meeting. Those in attendance included (back row, left to right): Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, Lydian Mews, Natalie Girard, Katelyn Tallman; Front row: Lyllee Gatzmeyer, Callie Peterson, Addison Brockmueller, Paige O’Daniel (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer On Friday, January 26, a delegation of FCCLA members from Irene-Wakonda attended the Region FCCLA…