I-W One-Act Play Preparing for Public Performance, Competition

Members of the I-W One-Act play include: Front row, left to right: Elyjah Kleinschmidt, Emma Logue, Nadia Logue, Khloe Sprang, and Lydian Mews. Back row left to right: Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, Kaitlynn Mellem, and Alyssa Kirschenmann. The students will perform “Café Murder” on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at the school in Irene. (photo by…