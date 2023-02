I-W Student Council holds unique shopping experience

Irene-Wakonda High School freshmen Natalie Girard (left) and Addison Brockmueller, both I-W Student Council members, are shown with some of the donated clothes folded and sorted for this Saturday’s “swap shop.” Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Irene-Wakonda Student Council has been planning, collecting, sorting and preparing for weeks to hold their clothing swap. Mother…