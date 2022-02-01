In case you missed it

Parker Public Library Director, Kathy Rand, applied for a grant from Giving Hope Bingo and has received notice the library has been awarded the $1000 grant. Giving Hope Bingo Manager, Neil Hlebichuk was at the library Friday, February 11 to present the check.

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The Parker City Council meeting was held on Monday, February 7 at the City Office. There was sprinkling of small items on the agenda, nothing real earth shattering this month, mostly regular business. The Council approved the February claims, and opened the floor for public comments, of which there were none.

An alcohol consumption permit at the Community building was issued for the King of the Prairie Banquet. The 2022 rosters for the Parker Fire Department and the Parker Ambulance were approved for insurance purposes. Lot 27 in The Meadows was transferred to the PDC to be sold for another house to be built.

One exciting report came from Kathy Rand of the Parker Library. She announced that the Parker Public Library was the recipient of $1000 from the Giving Hope Bingo organization of Sioux Falls. Rand applied to the program and was awarded the grant. The grant is designated to be used for the 2022 Summer Reading Program that will kick off on Thursday, June 16.