In case you missed it

PARKER PRIDE

Recent Parker Pride winners are back row from left: Everly Abbott, Carter Berens, Sully Sattler, Brady Beyer, Noah Christensen and Kyler Creegan. Middle row from left: Jillian Schulte, Zoe Reynolds, Lilia Lebed, Luke Flannery and Harrison Hendrix. Front row from left: Kristina Lebed, Alina Lebed and Jodi Boll.

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The Parker City Council gathered on Monday, January 10 the monthly regular meeting at the City Hall. The group meets the first Monday following the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Tuesday April 12 will mark the date for the 2022 Municipal Elections in Parker. The Parker City Council consists of the mayor at large and six council members, representing three wards. Elections for these positions are held in April of each year. Up for re-election this year will be Mayor Ron Nelson, Council President Peggy Berens (Ward 3), Council Vice President Roxie Harms (Ward 1), and Councilwoman Kristen Kuchta (Ward 2). Petitions for this election are due by February 25 by 5 p.m.

Camping at the Parker campground will cost a little bit more in 2022. The council voted to raise the rates from $10 per night for electrical sites and $15 per night for full hook-ups, to $15 per night for electrical only and $20 per night for full hook-ups. Weekly rates are no longer offered.

New employee Tanner Plucker was introduced to the members of the council. Plucker takes the roll of city electrician. He is currently working on getting his CDL license and carries a South Dakota Electrical Commission issued Journeyman’s license.

Permission was granted for the Parker Fire Department to hold a Department Stag at the Parker Community Building on January 15.

The next meeting will be held on Monday February 7th. The agenda for said meeting can be found on the Public Notice page in this paper, or on the city’s website.