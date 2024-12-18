Those present included Keli and Chuck Stelley, (3) HSC employees), SD Commander Kevin Morrello, Susie Learing, SD Auxiliary President AnnaMae Warnier and Paul Warnier, Tate Mallory (HSC employee), Karen Richelieu, Nancy Nielson, Kay Hinseth, and Renee Bohrens. (Not in picture) Carol Hauger Jensen, Vickie Brockmueller, Carol Hansen, Cleo Waters, and Cassondra, Sharon, Carol, Isla, Willa…
Latest News
- Marion celebrates Hometown Christmas
- Centerville holds 2024 Community Gala Event
- New pastor at Komstad Covenant Church enjoying welcoming atmosphere
- Irene ALA Unit #93 host Christmas dinner at HSC
- Marion students perform at Christmas concert
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School Celebrates the Season with Festive Concert
- Know your Neighbor
- Adella (Della) Fogelman
- Marilyn Carol Bondesen
- Freeman overtakes the Cougars in overtime