Irene ALA Unit #93 host Christmas dinner at HSC

Those present included Keli and Chuck Stelley, (3) HSC employees), SD Commander Kevin Morrello, Susie Learing, SD Auxiliary President AnnaMae Warnier and Paul Warnier, Tate Mallory (HSC employee), Karen Richelieu, Nancy Nielson, Kay Hinseth, and Renee Bohrens. (Not in picture) Carol Hauger Jensen, Vickie Brockmueller, Carol Hansen, Cleo Waters, and Cassondra, Sharon, Carol, Isla, Willa…