Irene residents resurrect “Main Street Market”

Jul 24, 2024 | Home, News

Irene held their first resurrected Main Street Market on July 16. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer Some Irene residents have resurrected a tradition from days gone by in Irene — the Main Street Market. The vendor fair/farmer’s market, held on an empty lot on Main Street, is a place for area residents to come…

