Irene-Wakonda Crowns Homecoming Royalty

Riva Sharples | Writer The Irene-Wakonda Eagles held Homecoming Coronation activities on Monday, Sept. 26. Seniors Miles Pollman and Elizabeth Logue were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. Members of the Homecoming Court included seniors (left to right): Alexis Aune, Torie DuBois, Ashlie Hansen, Queen Liz Logue, King Miles Pollman, Dashel Spurrell, Garrett Libby, and Chase…