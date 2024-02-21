Irene-Wakonda sells out of honey

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda’s first sale of honey from its bee colony has been successful.The high school recently sold out of the 200 bottles of honey they had harvested late last year from the 200,000 bees in Irene-Wakonda’s bee colony.“The honey is all gone!” said I-W Bee Club Advisor and Science Teacher Landra Knodel,…