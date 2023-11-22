Irene-Wakonda’s rendition of Seussical Jr. is well-received

The cast of Seussical Jr., all members of the Irene-Wakonda junior and senior high choruses, pose at the end of one of the musical numbers in the show (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Before two full audiences, the Irene-Wakonda Music Department presented “Seussical Jr.” last week at the high school in Irene. Audiences loved…
