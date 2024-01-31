IW’s Sherman attends SD Junior High Honor Choir

Irene-Wakonda’s Brecklyn Sherman was selected for the SD Junior High Mixed Honor Choir (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda seventh grader Brecklyn Sherman was recently selected to attend the South Dakota Junior High Mixed Honor Choir. She was one of 100 students in grades seven, eight, and nine selected from 500 young people in South…
