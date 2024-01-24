January 23 – Weekly Commissioners Meeting

Jan 24, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting began with Highway Superintendent Kent Austin providing diesel quotes to the commissioners.Commissioner Mick Miller opened the floor for the reading of Ordinance #90-24 to rezone Christian Sanchez from AG to RR. Christian Sanchez began by sharing his thoughts after the first reading. He owns 19.7 acres and he’s…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register