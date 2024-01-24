January 23 – Weekly Commissioners Meeting

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting began with Highway Superintendent Kent Austin providing diesel quotes to the commissioners.Commissioner Mick Miller opened the floor for the reading of Ordinance #90-24 to rezone Christian Sanchez from AG to RR. Christian Sanchez began by sharing his thoughts after the first reading. He owns 19.7 acres and he’s…
