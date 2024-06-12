Renae Hansen | Editor On Wednesday, June 19, our nation will celebrate one of the newest, yet oldest, holidays here in the United States, Juneteenth. Federal and state offices, including the U.S. Postal Service and many banks, will be closed in observance of Juneteenth, but how many of us actually know the history and meaning…
Latest News
- Marion prepares for a summer celebration!
- Turner County election results
- Rain, rain go away from the sheriff’s office
- Marion voters turn down second school bond
- Juneteenth: Another “Independence Day” for our nation
- Weekly Commissioners Meeting, June 5
- Commissioners meeting June 11
- Doris Jean Pahl
- Howard Hoogshagen
- Robert “Bob” Hass