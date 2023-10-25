“Keep moving forward” with the new Sheriff

Interim Sheriff Jamie Buteyn at the Turner County Courthouse (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer “Let’s look forward…we’re going to figure it out—we’ve got to,” said Sheriff Jamie Buteyn. Since being appointed Interim Sheriff, this has been his motto as he works towards building up the Sheriff’s department.Sheriff Buteyn began his illustrious law…