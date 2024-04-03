Riva Sharples | Writer Irene resident and guitarist and singer Matt Kiger, alongside other local musicians, will headline the show at Gayville Hall this Sunday, April 7. The matinee show, entitled, “The Hay Country Jamboree,” will feature five musicians singing a variety of classic country and popular tunes from the days of yesteryear.Joining Kiger will…
Latest News
- Christensen achieves National Fame
- Is change on the horizon for the Marion School Board?
- Parker man pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter of an infant
- The 24/7 Program offers second chances
- Easter Eggstravaganza brings baskets full of fun to Viborg kids
- Parker Easter Egg Hunt
- Purple Up Day is coming!
- Kiger and other local musicians playing at Gayville Hall this weekend
- I-W FCCLA donates 31 hygiene kits to Pathways
- Love is in the Air!