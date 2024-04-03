Kiger and other local musicians playing at Gayville Hall this weekend

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene resident and guitarist and singer Matt Kiger, alongside other local musicians, will headline the show at Gayville Hall this Sunday, April 7. The matinee show, entitled, “The Hay Country Jamboree,” will feature five musicians singing a variety of classic country and popular tunes from the days of yesteryear.Joining Kiger will…